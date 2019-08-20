Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By now you know the story quite well: The 2018-19 Boston Celtics, for whatever reason, couldn’t find chemistry on the court and they wildly underachieved as a result.

But with a revamped roster that features the additions of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter following the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, the Celtics are hoping a new look will help rectify some of those issues.

A handful of Celtics are getting a chance to familiarize (or reconnect) themselves with each other this summer at Team USA’s training camp, with Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart all taking part.

Late Monday night, Brown took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Walker and Tatum, and it’s a post Celtics fans surely will enjoy.

Fans have expressed how frustrating it was to watch last season’s Celtics team, but maybe the new look will make them a far more watchable group in the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images