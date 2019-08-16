Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams has a great head on his shoulders, that much is very clear.

But just because he’s rather sage for a 20-year-old doesn’t mean he can’t learn from his peers. This especially is the case when said peer is double his age.

Vince Carter, 42, recently signed on for his NBA-record 22nd season. He says it’ll be the final campaign of his long and storied career, which provides a great opportunity for this rookie class to get some advice from Carter before he rides off into the sunset.

ESPN spoke with a handful of rookies about Carter, and Williams was one of them. The Tennessee product made it pretty clear he’s looking forward to speaking with the NBA’s longest tenured player.

“In 2000, I turned 2 years old (on Nov. 30),” Williams told ESPN. “Hopefully, I get to meet him and have a conversation. I’ve heard he’s an amazing guy. Just to pick his brain about how he stayed in the league so long — that’s something that I want to be able to do.”

It’s truly crazy Carter is playing alongside guys that are over 20 years younger than him, but that in itself is a testament to the legend’s career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images