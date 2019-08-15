Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams doesn’t need simulations to help him realize where he is and where he’s going. But they help.

The Boston Celtics forward became the first of the team’s rookies to receive his “NBA 2K20” overall rating, with game-makers NBA 2K giving him a 72 overall mark Tuesday. Williams reacted to the number humbly and vowed via Twitter he’d improve it in the future via his real-life NBA play.

“S/O @NBA2K and @Ronnie2K for the rating,” Williams wrote. “Blessed to be in the game and it’s a great start but nowhere near where i’m going to end. #2KRatings”

S/O @NBA2K and @Ronnie2K for the rating. Blessed to be in the game and it’s a great start but nowhere near where i’m going to end. #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/xPaMucFFvm — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) August 14, 2019

The Celtics selected Williams with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. According to WEEI’s Nick Friar, Williams’ “NBA 2K20” rating trails those of fellow rookies Zion Williamson (81 overall), Ja Morant (79) and Jarrett Culver (77), who were the first, second and sixth overall picks, respectively. Williams now can spend the coming years attempting to gain ground on them.

“NBA 2K20” will be released Sept. 6 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and both Android and iOS.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images