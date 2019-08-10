Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been acknowledge countless times: The 2018-19 Boston Celtics were a dysfunctional bunch.

While players since have said guys didn’t have personal problems with each other, it was clear they never could jell together on the court, though the specific reason for that remains up for debate.

Either way, the Celtics underwent a roster overhaul this offseason, with Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter proving to be the big additions to a new-look squad that lost Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

And for Jaylen Brown, who quietly has become one of the longest-tenured players on the team, he’s going to approach the upcoming season with a simple mindset.

Brown, currently in training camp with the U.S. men’s national basketball team, explained his mantra for 2019-20 to The Athletic’s Michael Lee.

“My whole mantra for this year is, ‘Just hoop.’ I’m going to come out and play basketball,” Brown said. “I’m just going to come out and try to play, be myself and hopefully I’m allowed to do that. I don’t want to put no expectations on it. I don’t want no politics. I just want to play basketball. I’ve been working. I’ve been in the gym all summer. I believe in myself and I know the Celtics, they believe in me, as well.”

We’re sure the Celtics organization and the fanbase can get on board with that mindset.

Although Brown took part in the Team USA intrasquad scrimmage Friday night, it was Jayson Tatum and Walker that stole the show. The duo were the top two point-scorers in a convincing victory for their team.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images