The Boston Celtics have four representatives at Team USA training camp in Las Vegas this week, serving as a great opportunity to build some chemistry.

That’s all the more evident thanks to Kemba Walker’s arrival in Boston. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum all have experience playing with one another, so the focus here really revolves around the former Charlotte Hornets point guard.

After five days in Vegas and four days of training camp, it sounds like “Team Shamrock” is enjoying its time together. Tatum spoke about playing with Walker Thursday and noted that it’s been a lot of fun.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially playing with Kemba and getting some early chemistry,” Tatum said, per USA Basketball. “Being out there and playing with him has been fun.”

Walker and Tatum will take on a majority of Boston’s scoring load next season, so their chemistry is rather important in terms of the Celtics success.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images