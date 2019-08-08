Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will be led by Kemba Walker during the 2019-20 season, but before he wears No. 8 in green, he’ll play point guard for Team USA.

Despite plenty of the usual suspects bowing out of USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s Word Cup roster, the former Charlotte Hornets guard is excited about the opportunity to play among the talented roster, which includes three of his Celtics teammates.

“I am trying to bring the energy,” Walker said, per USA Basketball. Bringing enthusiasm and excitement and trying to be as positive as possible. I am one of the older guys on the team, but you know I am not trying to overdue the leadership thing, but if anyone asks me for some type of advice or voice my opinion I will, but for the most part whatever (Gregg Popovich) wants me to do for the team is what I will do.”

Celtics fans will come to appreciate this common thread with Walker. His positivity and enthusiasm is something that Boston certainly could have used during last year’s roller coaster season. The 29-year-old clearly takes pride in getting to know his teammates, even when its not with his regular season club.

“We eat together right after practice,” Walker said. “We ride the bus together. We are always talking and trying our best to try and learn each other as much as possible. Especially out here we are constantly communicating and trying to get better each and every day.”

With that attitude, it won’t take him long to get familiar with his new teammates in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images