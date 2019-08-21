Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The end of summer signals one thing for sports gamers, 2K Sports is closing in on releasing the newest edition of the one of the most popular video games in the country.

“NBA 2K20” once again will feature a story mode in its popular MyCareer series. The latest edition of the story, titled “When The Lights Are Brightest,” which seems to be the most ambitious yet by the series, was produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and features some A-List Hollywood celebrities.

The series will include Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson along with a massive hoard of NBA stars making appearances in cut scenes.

And Boston Celtics Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum each made appearances in the trailer that was dropped on Monday.

Check it out:

Introducing "When The Lights Are Brightest" 🎥 The NBA 2K20 MyCAREER story lets you experience the life of a modern day NBA athlete both on and off the court. 🎬 LeBron James' SpringHill Ent. pic.twitter.com/XP1Pj5Zn7i — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 19, 2019

Seems like the opportunity to play some 1-on-1 with Walker and Tatum will be possible in the game mode, and it’s pretty cool to see the Celtics duo get some screen time, and lines, in the game.

MyCareer always has featured cameos from star players, but it seems this year’s iteration really is taking a deeper dive into what happens behind the scenes in an NBA player’s life, and prominently features some of the biggest names in the game — which is plenty reason to get excited for the game’s release on Sept. 6.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images