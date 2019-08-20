Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker seems to be fitting in well with the U.S. men’s national basketball team alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart.

Of course, Team USA includes more than just members of the Boston Celtics. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is on the roster, and was recently mocked by Walker on Instagram in hilarious fashion.

Kuzma posted a photo of himself that immediately led to his Team USA teammates and fellow NBA players roasting his ridiculous outfit. But it didn’t end there. Walker posted a photo of himself mocking Kuzma Tuesday with the caption “#Kuzchallange.”

Check out the side-by-side:

Hilarious.

We think Celtics fans are going to enjoy rooting for Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images