Isaiah Thomas always will have a friend in Marcus Smart.

Thomas in his hometown of Tacoma, Wash., over the weekend for his sixth annual “Zeke-End” tournament. The event, hosted by Tacoma Community College, raises money for the Isaiah Thomas Family Giving Fund.

Now a member of the Washington Wizards, Thomas looked happy and healthy while playing pickup games against fellow NBA players, among others. And the put a smile on the face of Marcus Smart, whom Thomas played with when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.

Check out the comment that Smart left on Thomas’ Instagram post Saturday night.

Just feel like this is something Celtics fans would want to see. pic.twitter.com/P4cQhSjvfT — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 3, 2019

Good stuff.

Smart seems committed to maintaining strong relationships with former teammates. Recently, the fiery guard defended Kyrie Irving while offering blunt criticism of the 2018-19 Celtics.

