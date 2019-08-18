Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like most Celtics lovers out there, C’s co-owner Steve Pagliuca was thrilled when he first heard former Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker was considering coming to Boston.

How excited was he?

“I almost crashed my car when I heard that,” Pagliuca said with a laugh at a Shamrock Foundation event this week at Canobie Lake Park, per MassLive.com’s Tom Westerholm.

Yikes.

Luckily, Pagliuca managed to avoid a major accident. And now that he’s had a chance to collect his thoughts, the 64-year-old is sharing his excitement with Celtics fans.

“I always like to watch him play unless it was against us,” he said. “He beat us last year single-handedly in the last five minutes, so it’s great to have him on our side.”

We’re just glad this story didn’t have an unfortunate ending.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images