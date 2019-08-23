Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s certainly no place like home. So when you live away from home full-time, it’s always nice to feel welcomed wherever you land.

Such is the case for Tacko Fall.

The Boston Celtics rookie originally is from Senegal, and has spent the last several years playing basketball in the United States. Before joining the Celtics, Fall played ball for the University of Central Florida for four years, helping the Knights to their first NCAA Tournament victory earlier this year.

So finding a place as welcoming as Beantown has been vital for the 7-foot-7 big man.

“Anywhere I’ve been since I came to Boston, since I came to Massachusetts, I feel really welcomed,” Fall said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “It reminds me a little bit of home. … Just feeling that love means a great deal to me.”

In fact, being able to give back to a community like that is something Fall said he’s always wanted to do.

“(These events) mean the world to me,” he said. “I feel like I’m having a lot more fun than the kids are, actually. Having the opportunity to give back is such a blessing. Not a lot of people have the opportunity, especially coming from where I came from. … Boston has been great to me so far. So, I feel like I have to do this kind of stuff and give back to the community.”

Luckily for Fall, it didn’t take long for Boston sports fans to embrace him. And it doesn’t seem like they’re losing interest in him whatsoever.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images