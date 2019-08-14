Tacko Fall was a fan favorite at Las Vegas Summer League, but rest assured, the craze has carried to the northeast, as well.
The Celtics big man met with fans during a meet and greet in Braintree, Mass. on Tuesday night, and Boston came prepared with taco-related items.
Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe was in attendance to witness all of the items Fall autographed. The 7-foot-7 center signed photo of a taco, an actual taco, a box of Ortega taco shells, a felt taco hat, a taco dinner kit, a Taco Bell box, a tray from Taco Bell and a bag of tortillas, according to Yang. He also signed a fan’s forehead.
We’re not sure if Fall should be flattered or concerned.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images