There are questions that need to be asked, and others that do not.

On Tuesday, Chad Johnson presented a question that absolutely needed to be asked.

For reasons unclear, the retired NFL wideout (known from 2008 to 2012 as Chad Ochocinco) wants to know who the “Tom Brady of battle rap” is. That’s some high-brow stuff if we’ve ever seen some.

Check this out:

Who is the Tom Brady of battle rap❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 27, 2019

We were going to share some replies, but then we realized nearly everyone wrote Eminem, Marshall Mathers or B Rabbit — all of whom are the same person.

Eminem totally stinks now, but in his heyday, he was an absolute menace on the mic. However, we’re choosing Dizaster, with both Charlie Clips and Hollow Da Don making strong cases.

Eyedea also was pretty awesome before he died in 2010, but video and/or audio evidence of his mastery is much harder to come by.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images