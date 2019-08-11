Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Maurice Harris has received plenty of praise during the early portions of his Patriots tenure, but now some of the rave reviews are coming from outside the New England locker room.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who happens to be Harris’ first cousin, recently commended the Patriots wideout, referencing his outstanding hands and on-field ability.

“He has unbelievable hands,” Allen said, per the Boston Herald. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drop a pass. Just his ability to track the ball, his hand-eye coordination. … If you throw it up, he’s going to get it.”

Harris showed flashes of promise with the Washington Redskins, but never got a full opportunity to flourish. In New England’s system, Allen thinks his cousin will thrive.

“(New England’s) gameplan is always second to none,” Allen said. “… With that knowledge around him and that experience, he can learn and pick up on the terminology and everything within a year. It’ll be great.”

Harris hauled in the Patriots’ first touchdown of the preseason in their Thursday night win over the Detroit Lions. He’d ultimately finish with three catches for 27 yards and one touchdown on five targets.

Time will tell how the regular season pans out for Harris and New England’s receiving corps, but it’s certainly off to a good start.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images