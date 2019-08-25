Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Impressive preseason performances aren’t the only way Chase Winovich is generating attention these days.

Winovich has been a standout for the New England Patriots this summer, both on the football field and on social media. The rookie pass-rusher has developed somewhat of an Instagram war with Tom Brady, and their battle continued over the weekend.

Brady on Friday took to Instagram to share a photo of his get-up for Thursday’s preseason tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots quarterback donned a stylish hat, which apparently is setting the tone for a strong season for Brady from a fashion perspective. Most of the comments on Brady’s post applauded the 42-year-old’s look, but Winovich opted for a wisecrack.

“I wear a hat like that when I read Shakespeare,” the 2019 third-round pick replied.

In case you missed it, Winovich used an excerpt from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” as a caption for an Instagram photo leading up to Week 2 of the preseason. Instead of dropping an “LFG” to Winovich’s motivational post, Brady instead ordered the 24-year-old to study his playbook.

It’s safe to say Winovich has been quite studious ahead of his rookie campaign, and he’ll likely be rewarded for his efforts from the get-go.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images