Impressive preseason performances aren’t the only way Chase Winovich is generating attention these days.
Winovich has been a standout for the New England Patriots this summer, both on the football field and on social media. The rookie pass-rusher has developed somewhat of an Instagram war with Tom Brady, and their battle continued over the weekend.
Brady on Friday took to Instagram to share a photo of his get-up for Thursday’s preseason tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots quarterback donned a stylish hat, which apparently is setting the tone for a strong season for Brady from a fashion perspective. Most of the comments on Brady’s post applauded the 42-year-old’s look, but Winovich opted for a wisecrack.
“I wear a hat like that when I read Shakespeare,” the 2019 third-round pick replied.
In case you missed it, Winovich used an excerpt from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” as a caption for an Instagram photo leading up to Week 2 of the preseason. Instead of dropping an “LFG” to Winovich’s motivational post, Brady instead ordered the 24-year-old to study his playbook.
It’s safe to say Winovich has been quite studious ahead of his rookie campaign, and he’ll likely be rewarded for his efforts from the get-go.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images