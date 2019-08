Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sun fans soon will get to play as their favorite Connecticut players.

The WNBA announced Thursday that the league’s players and teams will be playable in the upcoming “NBA 2K20.” And the Sun has given fans a sneak peek at what one of their top players, Jonquel Jones, will look like in the game.

Check it out:

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the team looks like.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images