Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots put a brief pause on their preseason work for a day of fun and relaxation by the beach.

As has become tradition for the organization, the Patriots on Saturday enjoyed a team cookout at Robert Kraft’s Cape Cod home. Judging by the photos New England shared on social media that evening, it sure looks like good times were had by all.

Celebrating the start of a new season at Robert Kraft’s annual team cookout on Cape Cod. 📸: https://t.co/xlenKlMoxT pic.twitter.com/gA448dqs21 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 24, 2019

The Patriots’ time off was short-lived, as they’ll return to the practice fields Sunday afternoon. The reigning Super Bowl champions will wrap up their preseason slate Thursday night when they welcome the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images