Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday afternoon certainly was one unique afternoon at Fenway Park.

After having their Aug. 7 game suspended due to rain, the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals picked things up in the 10th inning and were on the field for all of 12 minutes before Brock Holt laced a walk-off single to win it.

A pretty decent crowd showed up at Fenway Park for the continuation, despite not getting to see much baseball. And WEEI’s broadcast reportedly had just 603 words spoken.

For more numbers on the continued game, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.