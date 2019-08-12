Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks as if Zdeno Chara is recovering nicely from a gruesome broken jaw.

The Boston Bruins defenseman suffered the injury during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. Chara returned to the bench but did not play for the remainder of the game and was back in the starting lineup for Game 5.

The 6-foot-9 veteran revealed the extent of his jaw injury after Boston’s Game 7 loss, showing just how much of a beast he truly is. But if you follow Chara on Instagram, you probably already knew that based off his workout videos.

Well, he was at it again Monday when the Bruins official Twitter account captured Chara doing some pretty insane gym work.

Check them out:

First, just casually squatting with some added weight to his back:

Now for some band training:

And some balance work to cap off a wild day at the gym:

Is it October yet?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images