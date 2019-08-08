Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rain delays never are fun.

Rain delays at 11 p.m. ET in extra innings are downright nightmare fuel.

That’s the situation the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals found themselves in Wednesday night, knotted 4-4 when the tarp came out.

But Brock Holt found a way to keep himself occupied during the delay, and perhaps picked up a new hobby in the process. The Sox second baseman got hold of a camera and started snapping some pics from the dugout.

The results? Well, they probably won’t be going in a museum, but A for effort?

One thing is for sure, he certainly captured the fact that it was pouring rain at Fenway.

