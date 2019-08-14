Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Chris Sale has not had the best of seasons, he continues to be capable of the incredible every time he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox.

After a dominant 13-strikeout performance last time out, where he reached the 200 mark for the season, Sale diced up the Cleveland Indians for 12 K’s on Tuesday, and made a bit of history in the process. Sale became the quickest pitcher to 2,000 strikeouts, doing so in just 1,711 1/3 innings.

Sale thanked many of his coaches and catchers after the game, saying it’s a milestone that he “appreciates.”

To hear from the Red Sox ace, check out the “NESN Sport Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.