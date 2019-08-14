While Chris Sale has not had the best of seasons, he continues to be capable of the incredible every time he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox.
After a dominant 13-strikeout performance last time out, where he reached the 200 mark for the season, Sale diced up the Cleveland Indians for 12 K’s on Tuesday, and made a bit of history in the process. Sale became the quickest pitcher to 2,000 strikeouts, doing so in just 1,711 1/3 innings.
Sale thanked many of his coaches and catchers after the game, saying it’s a milestone that he “appreciates.”
