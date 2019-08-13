Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale is set to strike Pedro Martinez from one line of Major League Baseball’s record books.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher needs just five streakouts to reach 2000 for his career. If hits the mark Tuesday night in Boston’s game against the Cleveland Indians he’ll set a new MLB record for fastest pitcher to reach 2000 strikeouts, according to Red Sox media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno.

Sale has “1,995 career strikeouts in 1,623.0 innings pitched,” Montemagno wrote in a press release. “… According to Elias, the MLB record for fewest innings needed to reach 2,000 SO belongs to Pedro Martinez (1,711.1).”

Sale has struck out at least five batters in 20 out of his 21 starts, leading us to predict Martinez’s record will fall Tuesday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images