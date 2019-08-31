Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many believed that when Chris Sale made a visit to Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., it meant that his season was over.

The Boston Red sox lefty avoided Tommy John Surgery, getting a PRP shot in his throwing elbow, and was shut down for four to six weeks, making a return in 2019 look near impossible, according to manager Alex Cora earlier this month.

But, Cora changed his tune slightly on Friday before the team’s three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. The manager gave another update to reporters and noted there still is a chance we see Sale again this season.

“He actually did start playing catch,” Cora told reporters. “He started playing catch at home. He’s been playing catch, he’s making strides, he’s feeling better. So hopefully during the week, we can add a little bit to his plan and we’ll see where we go. There’s still a chance (that he’ll be back).”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives an injury update on Chris Sale. https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/c2xNaCnNbQ — NESN (@NESN) August 30, 2019

Sale currently is rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla., and is scheduled to be back in Boston next week to continue his rehab.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images