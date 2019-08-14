Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was a memorable night at the ballpark for two members of the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale and Rafael Devers each made a bit of history in the Red Sox’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Sale became the fastest pitcher to reach the 2,000 career strikeout mark, while Devers now is the third-youngest player to post a 6-for-6 game or better.

Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham to break down each performance. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images