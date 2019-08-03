Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees have not been kind to Chris Sale this season.

In four starts this year, the Bronx Bombers have absolutely carved up the Boston Red Sox ace, doing so Saturday afternoon, as well. The Yankees tagged Sale for eight runs, seven of which came with two outs in the fourth inning, on nine hits over 3 2/3 frames. Boston ultimately lost 9-2, extending its losing streak to six games.

That’s now four losses for Sale against the Yankees, and his numbers against the American League East leaders are troubling.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images