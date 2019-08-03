Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will play a day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Saturday, and Chris Sale will take the mound for Boston in Game 1.

Sale, who is 5-10 with a 4.26 ERA in 22 starts this season, will square off against Domingo Germán, who is 13-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 starts. Brian Johnson will start Game 2 for the Sox later in the day.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

For more on Saturday afternoon’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images