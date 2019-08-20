Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s probably going to be a long time before Boston Red Sox fans see Chris Sale pitch again.

Sale received a PRP injection after being diagnosed with elbow inflammation and will need four-to six-weeks of rest before throwing again. But it was a frustrating campaign for the lefty before the injury, as well. Sale got off to a dismal start and never fully recovered, putting up some of the worst stats of his career.

But the left-hander did not go without his highlights, tossing two immaculate innings, and striking out more than 200 batters, reaching the 2,000th strikeout mark of his career in the process.

To see Sale’s stats, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images