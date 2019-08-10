Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez’s bat has proven to be too valuable at times this season to take him out of the lineup when he needs a breather from behind the plate.

Luckily for the Boston Red Sox, the catcher has proven he has the versatility to play a couple different positions. Vazquez has made several starts at first base this season and even appeared at third base in the Sox’s 16-4 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Alex Cora credited Vazquez’s ability to play multiple spots.

To hear the manager’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images