Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard followed up his NBA Finals victory by joining the Los Angeles Clippers with Paul George, so you could say things have been going well for the 28-year-old.

His latest move, however, isn’t something we saw coming.

Leonard was seen with an afro while playing a round of golf Sunday, a look we’ve never seen from the Finals MVP.

Take a look:

Kawhi rocking the fro and hitting the links. 👀😂 (via itsjerm_33/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Sfgk1ntlfp — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 18, 2019

Time will tell if he rocks the afro in a Clippers uniform, but we think he does it well.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images