She’s done it again.

Coco Gauff, 15, made history Tuesday during the first round of the US Open, becoming the youngest woman since 2014 to win a match in the tournament, according to ESPN. Gauff earned the victory against 18-year-old Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in three competitive sets.

Check out her winning moment:

.@cocogauff wins her @USopen debut, defeating Anastasia Potapova in three sets! The 15-year-old is the youngest woman to win a match at the US Open since 2014. pic.twitter.com/8l1AKvl5vP — espnW (@espnW) August 27, 2019

We can’t wait to watch this girl grow as a young woman and an athlete for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images