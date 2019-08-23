Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

15-year-old tennis phenom Coco Gauff quickly rose to fame after a four-round run at Wimbledon this spring.

So as she prepares for her first senior U.S. Open, Gauff is channeling the one-and-only Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady, whom Gauff long has idolized, congratulated the tennis sensation via Twitter for veteran tennis star Venus Williams shortly after the victory. And it appears her message certainly has resonated with the teenaged star.

“(Obama) teaches young people not to feed into any negativity, to keep on your path and you will get there,” Gauff told USA TODAY Sports. “And that is (just what) I want to do.”

So don’t think she’s nervous about her upcoming appearance.

“I’m excited (about playing in the Open),” she said, per USA TODAY Sports. “… I don’t feel pressure. I know a lot of people are excited about me coming, but I just figure, ‘I’m 15. This is my second main-draw Slam.’ I’m just going to go in with a positive mindset and have fun.”

Eyes surely will be glued to Gauff when she takes on the Open, which begins on Aug. 26.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images