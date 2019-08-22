It’s safe to say the Boston College Eagles aren’t expected to reign over the NCAA Football land.
Westgate Sportsbook on Monday gave BC 500/1 odds to reach the College Football Playoff this season, according to Gaming Today. BC enters the season hoping to improve on its 2018 campaign, in which it went 7-5, but oddsmakers apparently believe joining the ranks of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State in the ranks of college football’s elite is a step too far.
BC’s College Football Playoff odds aren’t too surprising, given that the Eagles spent just four weeks in the top 25 poll last season.
Although star running back A.J. Dillon adds to a sense of optimism around Steve Addazio’s program, the Eagles must surpass expectations greatly in order to navigate their way through the ACC in order to compete for college football’s ultimate prize.
Thumbnail photo via Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports Images