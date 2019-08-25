Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shocking news hit the NFL on Saturday night when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.

News broke on social media as the Indianapolis Colts were in the middle of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears and Lucas Oil Stadium and Luck was on the sideline in street clothes. Schefter reported that Luck’s is based off being “mentally worn down.”

And Colts fans who got updates on their phones informing them of Luck’s decision, they decided to let him have it as he left the field, booing him as he exited.

Colts fans now booing Andrew Luck as he walks off the field in street clothes. Wow — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 25, 2019

(You can listen in to the scene in Indy here.)

(And here’s another video without commentators talking.)

By the way, Luck heard it all.

“It hurt, I’ll be honest. It hurt,” he told reporters Saturday evening, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

"It hurt, I'll be honest. It hurt." – Andrew Luck when asked about the crowd booing him as he walked off the field a short time ago. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 25, 2019

It goes without saying that this is an incredibly bad look for Colts fans.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images