Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is underway and continues Saturday night with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dallas dropped its first game against the San Fransisco 49ers despite having four red zone drives, as Mike White makes a last-ditch effort to be the backup quarterback to Dak Prescott.

The Rams also are looking for their first win of the preseason after falling to the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 10.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Rams online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images