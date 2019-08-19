Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball must figure out how to seat more Little League teams behind home plate.

Little Leaguers collectively mimicked the Craig Kimbrel’s distinctive mound stance Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa., as the Chicago Cubs pitcher attempted to close out the Little League Classic against the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s main broadcast camera had a clear view of young players from Eastbank, La., and Elmora, N.J., as posed like Kimbrel from the best seats in the house at BB&T Ballpark.

The kids did the Kimbrel! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UgArpAIqjI — Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 19, 2019

Deadspin and The Athletic’s Darren Haynes provide closer shots of the Little Leaguers imitating Kimbrel.

The appearance was Kimbrel’s first since he returned from the 10-day injured list, and the kids’ loving mockery initially appeared to phase him. He allowed a home run to Starling Marte, and hit Cole Tucker but then settled down and struck out Bryan Reynolds and Erik Gonzalez.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images