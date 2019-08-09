Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Minnesota Lynx stop the Connecticut Sun from burning hotter than they have in over a dozen years?

The teams will meet on Friday night at Target center in a WNBA game, which pits Connecticut, owners of the WNBA’s best record, against Minnesota, the side that occupies fourth place in the six-team Western Conference.

The Sun are in the midst of a season-best, seven-game winning streak and they’ll try to stretch their run of victories to its longest point since 2006. They’ll have to do so on the road, as this contest is the second of a four-game trip.

The Lynx ended their four-game losing streak Tuesday when they beat the Atlanta Dream 85-69.

Connecticut Sun (16-6) at Minnesota Lynx (11-11)

Friday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. ET

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The teams have played each other twice this season, with each side winning once. The Sun beat the Lynx 85-81 on June 14 in their first contest of 2019, but the Lynx triumphed 74-71 on July 6 in their most recent meeting.

Players to watch

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points on Sunday in the Sun’s win over the New York Liberty. She’s averaging 16.8 points per game in Connecticut’s last four outings.

Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles has scored 35 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in two games against Connecticut this season.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun