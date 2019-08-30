Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty are heading in different directions, as the WNBA regular season nears its conclusion.

The teams will face off Friday night at Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y., in a game that pits the holders of the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sun, against the last-place Liberty. The Sun are hoping a to end their three-game road trip with a win and cut the Washington Mystics’ one-game lead in the race for the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty are mired in a three-game losing streak, have dropped 14 of their last 16 games and are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Connecticut Sun (21-9) at NY Liberty (9-21)

Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Westchester County Center, White Plains, N.Y.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

Connecticut won both of this season’s previous games against New York: a 70-63 win on July 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena and a 94-79 victory Aug. 4 at Westchester County Center.

Players to watch

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas is on a roll, having registered three double-doubles in the last six games, including a 22-point, 11-rebound effort in Tuesday’s win over the Seattle Storm.

Liberty center Tina Charles leads her team in scoring with 17.4 points per game and rebounding with 7.6 per contest this season.

