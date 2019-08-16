Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun will bank on home comforts to propel them back to the top.

The Sun will host the Seattle Storm on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in a WNBA game, which pits the second-place team in the Eastern Conference against the third-placed team in the West. The Sun trail the Washington Mystics for the best overall WNBA record by only one game, but lead the Las Vegas Aces by one game and Los Angeles Sparks by 1 1/2 for the second-best record and a bye to the playoff semifinals.

Connecticut has amassed a dominant 11-1 record at home this season and is in the midst of a five-game winning streak at their casino court. The Storm will be the first of three opponents the Sun will face at home.

This contest will end the Storm’s three-game road trip, and they’ll look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to the league-leading Mystics.

Seattle Storm (14-12) at Connecticut Sun (17-8)

Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The Sun beat the Storm 81-67 on June 16 in their only meeting of the season.

Players to watch

Jonquel Jones recorded her fifth double-double in seven games and 13th on the season Wednesday night in the Sun’s win over the Phoenix Mercury. She leads the WNBA in rebounding and blocks with 10.2 and 2.2 per game, respectively.

Seattle’s Natasha Howard is third in the WNBA in scoring with 18.6 points per game and fifth in rebounding with 8.2 per outing.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun