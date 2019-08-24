Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun have not played a more important regular season game than this.

In what was tabbed “the can’t-miss game of the season,” the Sun fought back from a double-digit second half deficit against the Las Vegas Aces for a 89-85 win Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut claims the season series and the playoff tiebreaker against the Aces, and move to 14-1 at home this season.

Alyssa Thomas led the charge with a monster second half, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Courtney Williams, who was the spark plug early, finished with 24. The Aces were paced by Liz Cambage with 18.

The Sun now are 20-8 after the win, while the Aces fell to 19-10

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN START HOT

Connecticut came out firing, taking an early lead and holding it throughout the opening quarter. However the Aces were able to close the gap a bit in the closing minutes, with the Sun leading 27-23 after one.

Williams paced the way with 10 points in the quarter after a 4-for-4 start from the floor.

YEAH. IT'S CRAZY TO US TOO. pic.twitter.com/xw6rh9wy9g — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 23, 2019

ACES WILD

Jonquel Jones found herself in foul trouble in the second quarter, and Las Vegas took advantage, outscoring the Sun 33-20 to take a 56-47 lead into halftime.

Vegas tied things at the 6:27 mark, with A’ja Wilson driving the lane for a layup to knot things 36-36. It was all part of a 19-5 run for the Aces, who were led by Cambage and Dearica Hamby with 12 points each at the break.

The Engine ain't here to play no game. pic.twitter.com/yvssHOyH1M — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 24, 2019

The Sun retired Lindsay Whelan’s No. 13 at halftime.

Whay Day in Connecticut 💯 The @ConnecticutSun honor WNBA legend @Lindsay_13 by retiring her jersey to the Mohegan Sun rafters! 🏀 #BurnItDown pic.twitter.com/cBW4PucgzH — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2019

SUN ON THE RISE

Connecticut came all the way back in the third quarter after trailing by nine at the break to lead 72-70 heading into the final quarter.

The Aces had a double-digit lead with Wilson sinking a layup to make it 64-53 with 6:16 remaining. But a monster quarter from Alyssa Thomas helped eliminate the gap and get the Sun back in charge after outscoring Vegas 25-14 in the quarter. Williams combined to score 21 of the 25 Sun points in the stanza.

CW10- Now only showing buckets. pic.twitter.com/qfFiwmI00z — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 24, 2019

Thomas has 23 through three.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The fourth quarter was everything it built up to be.

Vegas did not go quietly, with Tamera Young tying things up with a nice baseline move to knot it 74-74.

Alyssa Thomas continued to do her thing, however, keeping the Sun in front.

Morgan Tuck gave the Sun a four-point cushion twice inside the final five minutes with a corner three and a sweet backdoor tuck (get it?)

BACKDOOR TUCK. Wait. We meant backdoor cut. TUCKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/95EMaLbkF7 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 24, 2019

But Vegas stayed right on Connecticut’s tail into the final minute of regulation, with the Sun clinging to an 87-85 lead with 54.8 seconds left.

It Williams, who started the night on fire, icing it, with a mid-range jumper to make it 89-85 with 10.2 seconds left.

YOOOOOOOOOOO YOU WANNA TALK ABOUT A BALLER? YOU WANNA TALK ABOUT TALKIN THAT TALK AND WALKIN' THAT WALK? HEY @NBA2K.. FIX HER RATING. SAVE YOURSELF THE UPDATE. pic.twitter.com/NjEk5tozZm — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 24, 2019

PLAY OF THE GAME

“Get that outta here!” — Jonquel Jones, probably.

JONQUEL JONES SAID "YOU WILL HAVE NOTHING AND YOU WILL LIKE IT." pic.twitter.com/IqL5XoD3mJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 24, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Tip-off at Staples Center is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun