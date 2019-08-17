Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that certainly was thrilling.

The Connecticut Sun walked away with the win Friday evening thanks to a late-game comeback against the Seattle Storm at Mogehan Sun Arena. The 79-78 victory is Connecticut’s 18th of the season.

Shekinna Stricklen led the Sun with 24 points in the contest, while Alyssa Thomas (17 points, 11 rebounds) recorded a double-double. Jasmine Thomas (11 points, seven rebounds) also had an impressive night for the Sun.

Connecticut climbs to 18-8 with the win while Seattle falls to 14-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN START HOT

The Sun wasted no time taking control of Friday’s game.

Connecticut went on an 8-2 run through the first four minutes, led by Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

Sun head to the second quarter with the 21-17 lead. pic.twitter.com/13iv6PWwQY — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

Thomas to Thomas for two. pic.twitter.com/xg5x78o9NK — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2019

But Seattle didn’t sweat it, quickly cutting Connecticut’s lead to two. But a string of four turnovers in the first five minutes cost the Storm dearly, allowing the Sun to go on a 5-0 run that included a clutch 3-pointer by Stricklen.

STRIIIIICK! Sun with the 13-6 lead early. pic.twitter.com/pw5cf9wIh7 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2019

After allowing the Storm to get within two, the Sun took another six-point lead.

Sun are out and running! They lead 17-11 going into the media timeout. 3:13 to play in the first. pic.twitter.com/d8EmSqOwKi — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2019

Bria Holmes’ first bucket of the evening gave the Sun a six-point lead with nearly two minutes left in the quarter.

Bria Holmes doesn't care if she's gotta drive for it or shoot it from three. She's just here to ball. pic.twitter.com/io2lpeJU2C — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2019

Rachael Banham exited the game moment before the end of the quarter after a collision in the paint with two Storm players left her clutching her right ankle. She would leave the court with some help from Sun coaches and would not return to the game.

Connecticut would end the quarter up four on Seattle.

STORM SURGES

Unfortunately, the Sun didn’t have nearly as much luck in the second as they did in the first.

This time, it was the Sun’s turn to struggle offensively as Seattle quickly erased Connecticut’s 21-17 lead with a 13-0 run in the opening moments of the quarter.

Connecticut managed to halt Seattle’s streak thanks to a big layup from Bria Holmes.

.@_bjones18 works down the defender and grabs the bucket for the Sun. pic.twitter.com/pQEoq4qREc — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

Despite trimming Seattle’s lead to six with 4:41 left in the quarter, the Storm continued to rain on the Sun’s parade, extending their lead to 10 once again. Holmes helped keep the Sun within striking distance, however, with another key bucket to make it 35-29.

But the Storm snatched the 10-point lead right back in the final minutes of the frame, going up 42-32 on the Sun with seconds to go in the half. Connecticut managed to get two points back with less than a minute left, but Seattle fought back to take a 12-point lead to end the quarter.

And just like that, it was 46-34 heading into the second half.

SUN BATTLE BACK

Connecticut found a small spark in the third, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

The Sun nabbed a quick four points to start the third thanks to some smart plays in transition lead once again by Jonquel Jones.

Let's get the second half started! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ylDXV0yr1J — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

The Storm quickly reclaimed a 10-point lead. But Connecticut pushed back with a seven-point run, featuring yet another 3-pointer from Stricklen.

The Sun’s luck wouldn’t last the whole quarter as Seattle clawed their way back to a 13-point lead in the waning moments of the third. Connecticut cut its deficit to six with 1:39 to go thanks to a solid effort from Stricklen.

Nothing Sun fans love more than Sun threes. N O T H I N G pic.twitter.com/JPhatnZ5qf — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

In fact, Stricklen went on a 6-0 run of her own to bring the Sun within eight.

Strick is on a 6-0 run by HERSELF. pic.twitter.com/IQCPDf13RD — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

Another big three from Stricklen brought the Sun within five entering the final 10 minutes.

HERE. WE. GO. 4th quarter. Sun down 5. Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/E4GNqx693k — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

COMEBACK TIME

This is where things get interesting.

Connecticut chipped away at Seattle’s lead early in the fourth, bringing the Sun within three with seven minutes left to play. Seattle did regain a five-point lead, but Connecticut made sure it wouldn’t get much larger.

Some solid defense (and a bucket from Williams) helped keep the Sun’s hopes alive.

We dialed 1-800-Buc-kets Courtney delivered. pic.twitter.com/TUyWN3RSMt — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

A JJ putback brought the Sun within four, though Seattle refused to give up the lead. But Connecticut continued to turn defense into offense, cutting the Storm’s lead to three with 1:24 left to play.

THIS PLACE HAS BECOME UNGLUED. pic.twitter.com/8Zsi2TBTmy — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

Jasmine Thomas made it a one-point game with less than a minute left to play.

OOOOH MY GOSH pic.twitter.com/o4AqnneENe — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

Seattle recaptured a three-point lead, but Jasmine Thomas made it a one-point game again with 6 seconds left to play. But a last-second foul on Seattle allowed Connecticut to take a one-point lead on free throws with 4.3 seconds left to play.

We have the lead. Seattle ball. 4 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/RiXPEOkPp2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

And that’s all the Sun would need to the victory, topping the Storm in dramatic fashion by a score of 79-78.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Alyss Thomas capped off an already-brilliant defensive performance with this gem to save the game.

Just an absolute threat on defense. That's OUR engine. pic.twitter.com/7iycX5IlF8 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 17, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun will try to bounce back from Friday’s loss when they take on former teammate Kristine Anigwe and the Dallas Wings on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss