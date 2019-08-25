Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun hoped to extend their winning streak to five-games Sunday at Staples Center, but the Sparks were too much.

Connecticut fell to Los Angeles 84-72 after a strong, balanced showing from the Sparks’ offense.

Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams led the Sun with 16 points apiece, while Shekinna Stricklen (12) and Jasmine Thomas (10) also scored in double-figures. Jones’ double-double (12 rebounds) was her 15th of the season in 25 games.

Los Angeles was led by Riquna Williams with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Nneka Ogwumike (16), Candace Parker (13) and Chelsea Gray (12) all posted double-digit points in the win.

With the loss, the Sun fall to 20-9, while the Sparks jump to 18-10.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones



FAMILIAR FACES LEADING THE WAY

Alyssa Thomas and Jones got Connecticut off on the right foot, as usual.

Jones was dominating the inside from the get-go, cleaning up her teammates missed buckets. Thomas, who was coming off a 27-point effort against the Las Vegas Aces Friday, got on the board early as well, finding her way into the paint with ease.

Ah the old "Let Alyssa Thomas run down the middle of the lane without defending." INTERESTING. pic.twitter.com/mOhO4ib8T6 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 25, 2019

But Jones and Stricklen continued to score in a variety of ways to pace Connecticut. The two were on fire from deep in the first quarter.

UH OH. You're all in big trouble now. pic.twitter.com/p0FI1DNucA — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 25, 2019

Wait. We are the Sun but we are making it rain? Anyone else confused? pic.twitter.com/j25RQyrzeM — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 25, 2019

Jones capped the quarter with a nice put-back at the buzzer.

Jones led all scorers with seven first-quarter points.

SPARKS MAKE IT INTERESTING

Los Angeles came out firing in the second, pushing back and ultimately taking the lead about halfway through the frame. But the Sun didn’t fold, resulting in a back-and-forth battle.

The Sparks bench gave them the slight edge, as Los Angeles was far more efficient in the second quarter. LA shot 50 percent for the half compared to Connecticut’s 41 percent. Much of that percentage was thanks to Williams, who led the way for Los Angeles.

Parker and Gray also spearheaded the Sparks’s comeback with some impressive buckets inside.

The quarter ended with a buzzer-beater from Williams, who knocked down a jumper right in Jones’ face, putting the Sparks ahead by three at the break.

Jones had a game-high 12 points at the half.

BACK-AND-FORTH BATTLE

Stricklen and Jones’ continued their strong play in the second half, but Los Angeles’ second-half energy all but took Connecticut out. Ogwumike was too much for the Sun on both sides of the ball, as the 2016 WNBA MVP paced LA’s solid 12-minute stretch. The Stanford product was two rebounds away from a double-double entering the fourth.

A 10-2 run gave the Sparks a 59-49 lead with two minutes left in the quarter, as the Sun had difficulty defending Los Angeles’ well-balanced offense and swift ball movement.

Stricklen’s shooting was one of the only factors to keep Connecticut within striking distance. The forward had 12 points and three 3-pointers after three.

Williams led all scorers with 16 points heading into the fourth, helping the Sparks to a 65-52 lead.

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Connecticut did everything they could, led by a couple early buckets from Courtney Williams, but the Sparks simply were too much. Los Angeles’ double-digit lead held for the majority of the quarter.

Despite the loss, Connecticut did reach two individual milestones in the final frame. Stricklen recorded her 2,000th career point, while Jasmine Thomas picked up her 1,083th assist, moving her to 21st all-time.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Unfortunately for the Sun, Williams took home the play of the afternoon.

UP NEXT

The Sun return to the floor Tuesday night when they face the Seattle Storm at Alaska Airlines Arena. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun