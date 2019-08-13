Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Curt Schilling made his mark in Arizona by helping the Diamondbacks win their first World Series in franchise history.

Now, the three-time champion once again could be looking to make an impact on the Grand Canyon State, but in a much different arena.

Schilling recently revealed to The Arizona Republic that he’s “absolutely considering” running for Congress in Arizona. Schilling, who did not specify which district he would target, would be going up against one of the state’s five democrats.

“I haven’t said anything publicly, but I’m considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat, one of the blue ones,” Schilling said Sunday. “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

Schilling wrote in an email, per The Arizona Republic: “The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets. When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

Even before he’s officially thrown his hat in the ring, Schilling already has garnered support from President Donald Trump.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling graduated from Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix in 1985 before attending Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz. He played three-plus seasons for the Diamondbacks, with whom he was named to two All-Star Games and earned World Series MVP honors in 2001.

