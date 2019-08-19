Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking out for the first time since his plane rolled off the runway Thursday evening in Bristol, Tenn.

Earnhardt Jr. thanked everyone for their support following Thursday’s crash in a statement shared on social media Monday.

“We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus,” he wrote. “… I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.”

Check out his full statement:

Earnhardt Jr. said he and his family “will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident,” noting their appreciation for the privacy they’ve received since the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images