Athletes are always looking for something that’ll give them a competitive edge.
For Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, making music has done just that. At least, that’s what he thinks.
“Since I started putting out music and taking it seriously I have been better as a player,” he tweeted Monday morning. “It’s balance. I don’t broadcast my training or have pick up game highlights that y’all love… but when the real thing comes we see who was doing what when the cameras are off!”
Lillard, who also goes by the rap moniker “Dame D.O.L.L.A,” released his third studio album titled “Big D.O.L.L.A” earlier this month. The album has reached No. 8 and No. 10 on Billboard’s “Rap Album Sales” and “Hip-Hop and R&B Album Sales” charts, respectively.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images