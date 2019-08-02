Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans are going to love what Damien Woody has to say about their team.

The former Patriots offensive lineman and current ESPN NFL analyst explained Thursday on “Get Up” why he believes the 2019 team will be better than the squad that won Super Bowl LIII last season. Woody bases his prediction on New England’s loaded defense and its overall brain trust.

“I hate to break it to a lot of people but I think they’re going to be better than they were last year,” Woody said. “And the reason I say that is on the defensive side of the football.

“… they have the best secondary in the league, their linebackers are elite, they added Michael Bennett up front to provide that interior pass rush across the board. They drafted Chase Winovich from the University of Michigan. So the pieces for this Patriots defense are there.

“Combine that with the team that’s the most adept at adjusting the scheme from week to week, year to year, this Patriots dynasty isn’t going anywhere.”

Woody played on the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 2001 and 2003 and his prediction is similar to those of oddsmakers, who peg the Patriots as preseason betting favorites to win the AFC and reach Super Bowl LIV.

