If you’re on the fence about trying ice baths, a review from Danica Patrick might be what you need to take the frosty plunge.

The retired racing star recently took a dip in the hot tub’s polar opposite, and her experience apparently was a positive one. Unsurprisingly, Patrick took to Instagram to offer her thoughts.

Here’s the caption:

“This was a cool ❄️🤣 experience. I have never done an ice bath before but when in Rome!!!! … or at @gabbyreece and @lairdhamiltonsurf house, that’s what you do. It starts with 12 min (or whatever you can handle) in the “truth barrel” sauna which is between 200-220 degrees. Then it’s 3 min in the ice (because it’s 4 times harder). The first :10 seconds are very weird. Hard to breathe, you just gasp, but with Gabby by your side talking you through it … it’s a piece of cake. Good coaches are rare. She is one of those. 🙌🏼 BUT the real champion was @emcapretta!!!!!! In the truth barrel she said ‘I would rather swim with sharks than go in cold water’ 😳!!!! And was dreading this with sweaty palms for the two days leading up, after committing.

“Take the same action but have two different people regarding confidence/strength/experience levels and the one with less is doing more. Stretch yourself … Because she said the rest of the day, and I quote, ‘I was on a high!’ A natural one people, one that is attainable through breath, bravery, and confidence. Get addicted to THAT!”

A simple “ice baths are pretty cool” probably would’ve done just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images