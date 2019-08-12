Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick is a certified beast.

The 37-year-old has gone all-in on being a health/workout nut since retiring from professional racing. In fact, she probably is in better shape now than she was at any point during her racing career.

Patrick loves nothing more than sharing her fitness achievements on Instagram, and that trend continued in a big way Sunday night.

Check out these videos (along with an obnoxiously long caption) in the post below:

Honestly, waffles sound better.

By the way, Patrick’s heir, NASCAR phenom Hailie Deegan, is a workout aficionado as well.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images