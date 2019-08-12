Danica Patrick is a certified beast.
The 37-year-old has gone all-in on being a health/workout nut since retiring from professional racing. In fact, she probably is in better shape now than she was at any point during her racing career.
Patrick loves nothing more than sharing her fitness achievements on Instagram, and that trend continued in a big way Sunday night.
Check out these videos (along with an obnoxiously long caption) in the post below:
If you want some thing above average your going to have to put in an above average effort. In an effort to look my best, I lean Into the fitness part pretty hard. A perfect diet/in a calorie deficit/being friggen hungry…..NOT my thing. But 2-a-days, I’ll see you there. Today I did almost a 40 min abs/interval/no weights lower body workout early this morning. Then this afternoon I decided, my cakes need some weights. 🤣 back squats – 6×6 #150 leg presses 4×10 #45s …. but i can’t stop there, where’s my “wod” 😆. . For time- 50 double unders (backwards I know 🙄, but did you see that leg sweat🙌🏼😊) 50 wall balls #14 50 double unders 50 front squats #75 50 double unders 50 deficit sumo squats #80 50 double unders 14:40. Happy Sunday. Sometimes it’s for rest, sometimes it’s for waffles, sometimes it for salad, and sometimes… it’s for 2 workouts. 😉
Honestly, waffles sound better.
By the way, Patrick’s heir, NASCAR phenom Hailie Deegan, is a workout aficionado as well.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images