It’s no secret Daniel Cormier loves to eat.

The UFC heavyweight champion doesn’t have to cut weight during fight week like fighters in other divisions, so he gets to enjoy all of his favorite delicacies as he prepares for his UFC 241 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

D.C. was in a hungry mood prior to getting interviewed by media outlets on Thursday and he pounded some chicken, asparagus and Kombucha prior to talking to reporters.

Watch Cormier eat everything in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN