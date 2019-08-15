Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Cormier is doing his best to focus on UFC 241 and his rematch with Stipe Miocic.

However, Jon Jones continues to call out the UFC Heavyweight Champion on twitter saying that Cormier will never avenge his only career loss. Cormier addressed the trash talk from Jones and previewed his upcoming bout with Miocic during an interview with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava.

Check out the full interview here:

UFC 241 is Saturday, August 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Cormier interviews with Michaela Vernava