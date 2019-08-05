Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Danny Amendola doesn’t see any end in sight for his former quarterback.

Speaking after Monday’s New England Patriots-Detroit Lions joint practice, Amendola said Tom Brady’s continued success at age 42 does not surprise him.

“Nah, he can play forever,” the former Patriots wide receiver said with a smile. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s in great shape, great condition, obviously, and I’m excited to see him.”

On the day the Patriots arrived in Detroit, Brady signed a two-year contract extension that, while not providing the quarterback with long-term job security, did give him an $8 million raise for this season.

“He works extremely hard and is very deserving for all he’s got,” Amendola said. “I’m happy for him. He’s a good friend, so any time I get to watch him play football is good.”

Amendola left the Patriots after the 2017 season, spending one year with the Miami Dolphins before signing with Detroit this spring. The 33-year-old is one of nearly a dozen ex-Patriots on the Lions’ current roster.

“A lot of familiar faces,” Amendola said. “But luckily it’s a lot of good football players, so we get to get good work in and try to get better here in camp, run around a bit and try to get ready for the season. I’m excited they’re here.”

The Lions are coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Amendola sees obvious similarities in the ways the two franchises are run.

“No question,” he said. “Coach (Patricia) just has a great program, and he’s developing a great organization, so I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be a part of something, and I’m going to do my best to fulfill my role on the team and try to expand that and help this team win.”

One of the most highly anticipated matchups in these joint practices was Detroit’s impressive receiving corps (Amendola, Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay) against a rock-solid New England secondary led by cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Devin McCourty.

Both sides had their moments Monday, with Lions wideouts dominating in early 1-on-1s but Patriots defenders breaking up more than 10 passes over the course of practice. On one particularly noteworthy rep, Amendola beat Gilmore to record the first reception any player has managed against the first-team All-Pro in 11-on-11 drills since Patriots training camp began.

“Those guys are really good football players, and they make us better,” said Amendola, who played with six of the Patriots’ current defensive backs during his time in New England. “We’re going to try to make them better and get some good work here in the next couple of days. …

“They’re fundamentally sound, they play their techniques really well and they play together really well. So we’ve got to match that intensity. We’ve got to play together and run routes together and play a team game. We’re out here learning that now and how to get better.”

Amendola looked back fondly on his five-year Patriots tenure, which included three Super Bowl berths and two championships.

“I learned how to be a smart, tough, fundamentally sound football player,” he said. “I still carry what I learned there wherever I’m going — in the future and here. I’m just going to continue to try to get better and be the best I can be.”

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images